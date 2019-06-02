April 11, 1939 - May 27, 2019

Eloy Ramirez beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather began his walk to heaven on the 27th of May 2019. Eloy was born a 5 lb. baby boy in Kingsville Texas on the 11th of April 1939. He grew up in Zapata County and was raised by his parents. At the age of 17 years old he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Transportation specialist. Eloy was 18 years old when he married his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Mary Helen Meza.



Eloy was stationed in theater during the Korean War and returned to states in 1962. He was also stationed in theater for the Vietnam War where he was attached to the 554 Red Horse, heavy equipment construction unit. He would also want you to know that he was stationed in Louisiana when President Kennedy was assassinated. After 22 years of service in the United States Air Force Eloy Ramirez, referred to by fellow service men as Sergeant RAM, with the rank of Technical Sergeant (as a decorated veteran of two wars) at Lackland Air Force Base. He would later serve at US Customs in Calexico, California between 1988 and 1989. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #1268 at Randolph, a member of the Red Horse Association, a member of the DAV, and a past member of the VFW #4196.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Amparo Serna Ramirez; father, Guadalupe Ramirez; brothers, Arturo Serna and Jorge Serna; sister, Sylvia Amparo Serna; and parents, Eva Serna and Conrado Serna who raised him. Devoted husband and father, he is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Helen Ramirez and their five children: Hilda Sepulveda and husband, Roland; Eloy Ramirez, Jr. and wife, Ester; Cristóbal Ramirez and wife, Lisa; Michelle Maxwell and husband, Tony; and Ryan Ramirez. He is also survived by his brothers and their families, Conrado Serna, Jr and Andres Serna, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 om at Porter Loring.



ROSARY

WEDNESDAY-

JUNE 5, 2019

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS

THURSDAY- JUNE 6, 2019

11:30 A.M.

ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH

5919 INGRAM ROAD



Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



