Eloyd Gonzales was born on March 18, 1933, passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 86 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his sisters Betta Hernandez and Lupe Anguiano; brother Pablo Gonzales. He is survived by daughters Sylvia Espinosa and Terry Espinosa; sons Eloyd Gonzales, Jr., David Gonzales (Amy), Richard Gonzales and Eddie Espinosa; sister Sadie Morales; brother Ray Gonzales. He is also survived by grandchildren, Annalyssa Tipton (Jeremy), Noah Espinosa, Erik & Joseph A. Gonzales, Cecilia Martinez, Christina Gonzales, Brandon & Corey Rios, Ezra Bentancud, David Gonzales Jr., great grandchildren; Brody, Cayden, Jazmyne, Celina, Liliana, Halley, Jase, many other family members and friends. He served our country from 1951-1973 and fought in the Vietnam & Korean war; retired Master Sergeant. He will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home after a Chapel Service at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020