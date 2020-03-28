Home

ELROY DIERKS

ELROY DIERKS Obituary

Elroy Dierks, born on April 22, 1934, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the age of 85. Elroy was a long time rancher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldor and Cora Dierks; sister, Annie Stapper and husband Leroy; and brother, Raymond Dierks. Elroy is survived by his loving wife, Myrtle Dierks; son, Eldor; daughter, Maureen; granddaughter, Megan; sisters- in- law, Arlene Dierks, Betty Riebe and husband Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Private Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2020
