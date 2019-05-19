|
July 30, 1935 - May 15, 2019
Elroy Louis Rihn at age 83 went to be with Jesus on May 15, 2019 at home while in his sleep. He attended St. Gerard's High School and. St. Mary's University. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 142 and worked for Alamo Refrigeration for 35 years, his only employer.
He and his wife Nelda Muzquiz Rihn celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 10, 2019 and together they had 7 girls: Nelda "Kitten" Rihn (and Jimmy) Rose, Nancie Rihn Siller and Garry Ball, Jacklyn Rihn (and Brad) Ford, Rona Rihn (and Paul) Dunaway, Stancey Rihn (and Jeff) Curry, Tina Rihn (and Danny) Campos, and Dina Rihn (and William) Schievelbein; and 19 grand children: Chane, Andy, Jenny, Emily, Mia, Ronika, Allegra, Sierra, Mitchell, Haley, Selden, Rissa, Forrest, Ty, Ethan, Juanita, Dakota, Billy and Bailee; and 15 great-grand children: Casen, Holt, Myles, Simone, William, Jack, Drew, Westin, Isabella, Hayden, Anastasia, Micah, Isaiah, Roselle and Tatumn. He had 3 siblings, Marcy Niemeier, Kathy (and Ralph) Beaman, and Lee (and Robbie) Rihn. He was godfather to Keith Beaman and Linda Tschirhart Hejl.
Elroy had many hunting and fishing trophies and the stories that went with them, but his greatest accomplish- ment was marrying Nelda and raising their 7 girls into successful adults. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father Mervin Charles Rihn, mother Leontina Tschirhart Rihn, and granddaughter Allegra Siller.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Jo Hull, cardiologist, and her staff for their excellent care of Elroy.
His celebration of life will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church O'Brien Hall on May 29th at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019