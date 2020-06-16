Elsa Franco, age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born July 14, 1925 in Milano Italy to Judy Oved and James Pontremoli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Judy Pontremoli; husband, Dr. Albert Franco; sisters, Lucia Quallenberg and Raquel Roskob; and grandson, Alan Rossi. Elsa is survived by her children Henry W. Franco and wife Donna, Judy V. Franco and husband Gabriel Garcia, and Dr. James E. Franco and wife Ilene; grandchildren Jason O'Krent and wife Lauren, Alyssa O'Krent, Danielle Miller and husband Travis, Jeffrey Franco and wife Kelli, Paula Rossi; great-grandchildren Lily and Jackson O'Krent and Benjamin Miller; as well as numerous extended family members and a lifetime of friends.

Elsa was laid to rest in

Temple Beth-El Memorial Park with her husband on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Arrangements with