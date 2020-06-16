ELSA FRANCO
1925 - 2020
Elsa Franco, age 94, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born July 14, 1925 in Milano Italy to Judy Oved and James Pontremoli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Judy Pontremoli; husband, Dr. Albert Franco; sisters, Lucia Quallenberg and Raquel Roskob; and grandson, Alan Rossi. Elsa is survived by her children Henry W. Franco and wife Donna, Judy V. Franco and husband Gabriel Garcia, and Dr. James E. Franco and wife Ilene; grandchildren Jason O'Krent and wife Lauren, Alyssa O'Krent, Danielle Miller and husband Travis, Jeffrey Franco and wife Kelli, Paula Rossi; great-grandchildren Lily and Jackson O'Krent and Benjamin Miller; as well as numerous extended family members and a lifetime of friends.

Elsa was laid to rest in

Temple Beth-El Memorial Park with her husband on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
Beth El Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Our sincerest condolences on the passing of your mother. She was a very special woman, and she will be missed by many. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Jeanne & Jay Rubin
Friend
June 15, 2020
I am with you every body here sorry for your loss. Kisses Monique and family
Monique Quallenberg
Family
