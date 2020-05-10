Elsie Carolyn Myer Bell told us she had a good life with a lot of love and a wonderful family. She passed from this world on April 28 after 96 years. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 11, 1924, to William F. "Bill" and Elsie Myer. Although she and her younger sister, Mary, grew up during the Great Depression, they each had a clever wit, a big smile and could light up a room. As a student at the University of New Mexico, she met US Army Air Force cadet John William Bell who was there for part of his studies in meteorology. After he transferred to Cal Tech and was stationed in Greenland and Iceland during World War II, he arranged for leave to get back to Albuquerque, and they married on October 3, 1944. After the War, they settled in San Antonio, Texas, Johnny's home town, and had three children. When her third child started school, she took a Texas History course to get her teaching certification and taught 20 years at elementary schools in the Northside and Northeast districts in San Antonio. In 1992, Elsie and Johnny moved to Padre Island, enjoying the best block full of friends on Bluefish Street that could be found anywhere in the world. Her beloved Johnny passed away on August 21, 2012, and she relocated to Trinity Towers in 2014, then to the Holmgreen Center in 2018. She continued to share her clever wit and big smile and made great friends each time she moved. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kay Bell. She is survived by her son Dan and his wife Jeanie, her son John and his wife Myriam, four grandchildren, A'Lissa Zamarripa and Courtney Bell, and Paul Bell (Caryn) and Kristin Antoline (Angelo), and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, David and Giovanna. She also was "Grandma" to Briella, Nico, and Dominic Antoline. Due to the present health concerns regarding the COVID 19 pandemic, we will have a private family gathering followed by a memorial service later in the summer.