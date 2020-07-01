Elsie E. Perrigue Hensley died on June 29, 2020 after a battle with Dementia.

She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 23,1932, where she was born to Lawrence & Myrtle Long Perrigue who have proceeded her in death along with her brother Ralph Perrigue. Elsie graduated from Corpus Christi High School 1948 and graduated Del Mar College 1950. She worked in the Insurance Industry for 25 years. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Elsie married John H. Hensley in 1954 who proceeded her in death as well as her grandson Richard Hammock.

She is survived by her son, William (wife Connie); daughter Gayle Hensley, Megan Hammock Mendoza (husband Chris), Britany Hensley Carreno (husband Tim); great grandchildren, Jessica, Ethan and Travis Hammock, Paula Rose, Mila Carreno.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.sunsetnwfuneralhome.com.