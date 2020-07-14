Elsie G. Steg passed away peacefully in her home on July 8. She was born in Gary, Indiana on December 14, 1922; and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2000; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Gergely; and by her sisters, Elizabeth Cushman of Colorado Springs, and Ethel Molnar in New York City. She is survived by her son, Albert of Cambridge MA and his wife Alyson; and by her niece, Louise Molnar and her husband, Michael Roper of Chicago.

Elsie graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana in 1940, and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from the University of Chicago in 1944. During her years in San Antonio she was active in many organizations, and was a member of Club Giraud, the Argyle, and Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. The family sends special thanks to Olga Flores for her loving care of Elsie over many years, and to Becki Gaffney of Christus VNA Hospice for her compassionate support of Elsie in her final weeks.

A memorial service for Elsie will be privately held at St. Marks. If desired, memorials may be made to the San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, or charity of choice.

