ELSIE G. STEG
1922 - 2020
Elsie G. Steg passed away peacefully in her home on July 8. She was born in Gary, Indiana on December 14, 1922; and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 2000; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Gergely; and by her sisters, Elizabeth Cushman of Colorado Springs, and Ethel Molnar in New York City. She is survived by her son, Albert of Cambridge MA and his wife Alyson; and by her niece, Louise Molnar and her husband, Michael Roper of Chicago.

Elsie graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana in 1940, and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from the University of Chicago in 1944. During her years in San Antonio she was active in many organizations, and was a member of Club Giraud, the Argyle, and Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. The family sends special thanks to Olga Flores for her loving care of Elsie over many years, and to Becki Gaffney of Christus VNA Hospice for her compassionate support of Elsie in her final weeks.

A memorial service for Elsie will be privately held at St. Marks. If desired, memorials may be made to the San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, or charity of choice.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Elsie was such a kind and friendly person. She will be missed. I think of her as eternally young.
Louisa Dulaney
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Such a dear lady. She was so easy to talk to and had such a twinkle in her eye. She will be missed.
Lucille Travis
Friend
July 11, 2020
Dear Albert,
Your mother was a jewel of a friend. We shall miss her delightful company, her entertaining , and her welcoming sharing attitude in all her organizations! Always gracious and a beauty she was truly one of my most admired people. I loved that she had no age; her attitude was open, happy, and filled with beauty in her soul and in her face. It was a pleasure to meet you and your wife. Elsie was always in bloom!
Garda and John Boswell
Friend
July 12, 2020
I sat next to Elsie flying from New York to San Antonio years ago when she was coming back from a trip to Italy. We had the best conversation and realized that we knew a lot of people in common. Over the years that followed when I would come to San Antonio, I just had to have dinner with my seat mate friend. My mom joined us and we always so enjoyed those dinners. Elsie was a remarkable, brilliant, kind, thoughtful woman who I admired so. Our family extends our deepest sympathy to hers. With so much love....
Lisa Pawel
Friend
