Elsie June (Stewart) Shawver
1925 - 2020
Elsie June (Stewart) Shawver was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma on June 20th, 1925 and left this life on July 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Charles Stewart of Anadarko, Oklahoma; her husband of 63 years, Leslie Shawver; and her sons, Gregory Shawver and Jeffery Shawver.

June was a graduate of Anadarko High School, and of St Anthony's Nursing School in Oklahoma City where she became a Registered Nurse. She served as a surgical ward nurse or a private duty nurse wherever her husband was stationed, including stints at Kauikeolani Children's Hospital in Honolulu, and Grasslands Memorial Hospital in Valhalla, New York. Following her Husband's assignments, she lived all over the world including Japan, the Presidio of San Francisco, Long Island and Northern Virginia. In 1972, following her husband's retirement San Antonio, TX became home.

June was an avid bridge player, often playing several regular games a week and in tournaments. She loved plants and was a charter member of the Alamo branch of the American Begonia Society. June collected carnival glass for many years and had numerous pieces on display as well as a membership with Heart of America Carnival Glass association. Other social clubs she belonged to include the San Antonio College faculty wives club. She was a devout United Methodist and was a member of St Andrew's United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the UMW.

June is survived by her grandson: Cody Allen Shawver of Austin, TX; sister in law Carol Stewart; nieces Martha Netoff and Laura Wallace; nephew Matthew Stewart and her daughters in law; Mary Shawver and Kathleen DelaGarza. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church at 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
JUL
15
Interment
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
