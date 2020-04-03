|
|
Elsie Marie Lubyinesky Wendel was born October 27, 1926 near Gonzales, Texas and went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020 at the age of 93.
She graduated from Cuero High School in 1944 and moved to San Antonio where she held numerous office manager positions.
Elsie married LeeRoy R. Wendel on November 7, 1947. Elsie enjoyed fishing and being involved in all of her children's activities and in Church activities involving various leadership positions.
She is preceded in death by her husband, LeeRoy Wendel and her son, Scott Jeffrey Wendel; parents Herman and Anna Lubyinesky; brothers Edwin & Willie Lubyinesky, sister Lillie Grossman and her daughter-in-law Sharon Wendel .
She is survived by sons Stephen Wendel and wife, Elizabeth, Dennis Wendel, Roger Wendel and wife, Wanda, daughter Carol Wendel, and daughter-in-law Pam Wendel; grandchildren Kimberly Chanler and husband Chris, Kendra Wendel and wife Ashley Dias, Jena Wendel, Kevin Wendel and wife Michelle, Jeffrey Wendel, Hannah Harbour Evans and husband Jason; great grandchildren Casen and Cambry Chanler, Sebastian and Adelie Wendel, and Jocelyn and Kirsten Wendel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155 or VITAS Inpatient Hospice, 8401 Datapoint, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Private family services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with Pastor Thomas Robison officiating.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2020