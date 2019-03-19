|
|
September 7, 1934 - March 8, 2019
Elsie Jeanene Williams, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in San Antonio, TX surrounded by her husband, her three daughters, and a granddaughter. From her birth in Houston, TX on September 7, 1934 to her death she was an inspiration to her family and stayed true to her Christian faith.
She was born to Lillian Dinkins Dabney and Robert Penick and was an only child. She was married to Edward F. Gill from 1954 to 1973. In 1975, in Midland, Texas, she married George Vernon Williams and became a military spouse. The military sent them on adventures to Fort Lewis, Washington and Vicenza, Italy ending up in San Antonio, TX where she worked as a secretary for Diamond Shamrock.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, George Vernon Williams; daughters Cathy Hopkins, Gena Scott, and Julie Gill; grandchildren Elicia Conroy, Kyle Berg, Ryan Berg, and Kelsie Scott; great grandchildren Lilian Conroy and Daniel Conroy.
Jeanene was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Dinkins Dabney and Robert Penick; her step-father, John Lane Dabney; her grandfather, Oscar M. Dinkins - all from the Hockley, TX area.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at Northern Hills United Methodist Church, 3703 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX. Burial will follow at a later date at the Springer Macedonia Cemetery,23391 Macedonia Road, Hockley, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeanene's name to Northern Hills United
United Methodist Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2019