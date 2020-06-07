Elton was born of February 5, 1939 and passed from this life on May 15, 2020 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dathia White, a sister, 2 brothers Donald and Wayne.He is survived by his wife Elaine; his sons Elton (wife Dobie), Michael, and daughter Terri; 8 grandchildren, Haley, Thomas, Sarah, William, Alyssa, Bryan, Madelyn and Maranda; 7 great-grandchildren, Connor, Emmalie, Jax, Brooklyn, Maddox, Hazel and Cayson; his stepchildren; Larry, Rachelle, and Denise; 5 step-grandchildren, Kasey, Damon, Dre, Marshall and Leron; a brother, Jerry along with numerous cousins. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family due to the restrictions of the Covid19 pandemic.