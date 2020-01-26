Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
1952 - 2020
Elva Diane Hollins Obituary

Elva Diane Hollins, age 67, passed away January 21, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Odessa, TX on June 27, 1952. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alfred Hollins; 3 children, Alfred Hollins, Jr., Tania Mullins and Stephen Hollins; 7 grandchildren; mother, Ophelia Walker; sister, Ruby Taylor; brother, Chester Collins; numerous other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
