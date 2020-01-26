|
|
Elva Diane Hollins, age 67, passed away January 21, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Odessa, TX on June 27, 1952. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alfred Hollins; 3 children, Alfred Hollins, Jr., Tania Mullins and Stephen Hollins; 7 grandchildren; mother, Ophelia Walker; sister, Ruby Taylor; brother, Chester Collins; numerous other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020