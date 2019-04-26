|
March 30, 1946 - April 17, 2019
Elvira Aguero Moreno, born on March 30, 1946, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 73. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Julian D. Aguero and Enriqueta C. Aguero; sister, Irene Rodriguez. Mrs. Moreno was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and best friend to many. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her Jr High school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Arturo Morales Moreno "Indio"; children, Joe J. Moreno (Helen Popovich), Arthur R. Moreno (Theresa), Teresa "Terri" Rizo (Tommy), Xavier G. Moreno (Vanessa) and Moses G. Moreno (Cindy); grandchildren, Brittney Michelle, Elijah Matthew, Jesse Jr. "Chuy", Emily Nicole, Elizabeth Marie, Eliya Bethany, Ericka Michelle, Gabriel Austin and Luke Sebastian; great- grandson, Josiah Rene; siblings, Bertha Moreno, Vicente Aguero (Laura), Becky Aguero, Aurora Sherwood (Jerry), and brother in law Pablo Rodriguez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.
Elvira attended Edgewood High School and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1967. She worked at the Bexar County Courthouse for a number of years, as well as Southwestern Bell as an operator, and AT&T as a customer service represent- ative, where she ultimately retired after 20+ years combined. Elvira was known for her generosity, and willingness to help others as well as being a faithful servant of God up until her last day.
Elvira was a proud Parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, a Guadalupana, a Rosary Maker, she was in the Spanish Ultreya, the ACTS team and Spanish Choir. She was also part of the Vigil Team, La Luz del Mundo prayer group and a eucharistic minister. She was in the Bunco Club, the Red Hat Ladies Club and she was also a Volunteer at Winston Element- ary.
The Moreno family would like to thank everyone for the tremend- ous amount of love and out- pouring of support during this difficult time. In the words of our mother, "We love you more".
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4pm until 9pm and will continue on Monday April 29, 2019 from 10am until 3pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Monday, April 29, 2019 the visitation will be held from 6pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be Recited at 7pm at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:15am for a 11am Mass at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to the St. John Berchmans Guadalupana Scholarship Fund in memory of Elvira Moreno.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2019