ELVIRA ALFARO SÃ�NCHEZ
Elvira Alfaro Sánchez, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by the things she loved on June 21, 2020 at 100 years young in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on March 20, 1920, in Graytown, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Pablo R. Sánchez, children Dorothy Longoria and Robert Sánchez.

She is survived by her daughters; Lydia Garza, Diana Garcia, Gloria Sánchez, Liza Sánchez and son Paul Sánchez, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She attended every wedding, debut, baptismal, birthday party, and recital she was invited to.

She loved to travel and one of her favorite destinations was Las Vegas where she loved to play the slot machines.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
