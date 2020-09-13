1/
ELVIRA BAUTISTA GUERRA
1931 - 2020
The Lord called our beloved mother Elvira Bautista Guerra home on September 4, 2020. Elvira, one of seven siblings, was born in Laredo, Texas September 16, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juan Bautista, Elvira Guzman, her husband Margarito V. Guerra and

daughter Mary Helen Segovia. She is survived by her children, Virginia Frausto, Raul Guerra and wife Sandra; Carlos Guerra, Norberto Guerra and wife Nancy and son in law Juan Segovia.

For photo, complete obituary and services log in to

Castillo-Mission

Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
