The Lord called our beloved mother Elvira Bautista Guerra home on September 4, 2020. Elvira, one of seven siblings, was born in Laredo, Texas September 16, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juan Bautista, Elvira Guzman, her husband Margarito V. Guerra and

daughter Mary Helen Segovia. She is survived by her children, Virginia Frausto, Raul Guerra and wife Sandra; Carlos Guerra, Norberto Guerra and wife Nancy and son in law Juan Segovia.

