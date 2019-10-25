|
Elvira Bravo, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 26, 1971 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jesse Valadez and Esperansa Rangel Valadez.
Elvira was a lifelong learner. After many years as a stay-at-home Mom, Elvira became a nontraditional student and took a position as a Life Skills Worker at a Residential Treatment Center counseling troubled youth. That experience drew her to a passion and a career in Early Childhood Education. Elvira understood the need to invest in very young children as to maximize their future well-being. Through her work at San Antonio College
she touched many children's lives as well as parents and colleagues.
Elvira was an avid camper, hiker and birder. Elvira spent a lifetime camping and hiking in Big Bend National Park, the Texas Hill Country State Parks, and the Wichita Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her son, Evan Lucas Bravo. Elvira is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Bravo; daughters, Monique Bravo and Latina Bravo-Plata and husband, Mauricio; grandchildren: Aubrey, Rowdy, Rocky, and Olivia; brother, Jesse Valadez and wife, Veronica; sisters, Elena Muniz and husband, Armando, Tina Burney and husband, Timmy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.SERVICEMONDAY,OCTOBER 28, 201910:00 A.M.OAK RIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH10915 VANCE JACKSON ROADSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Pastor Andrew Bedo will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to
