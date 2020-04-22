Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
ELVIRA I. CHAVEZ


1929 - 2020
ELVIRA I. CHAVEZ Obituary

Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother, Elvira I. Chavez was called home to be with the Lord, April 15, 2020, at the age of 91.

She was born on April 14, 1929 in San Antonio, TX, to Eliseo & Isabel Islas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Pedro R. Chavez; sons Robert I. Chavez and Richard I. Chavez; daughter-in-law Orie Chavez. Elvira is survived by her daughters Isabel Salay (Joseph) and Angelica Mermella; sons Pedro I. Chavez (Mary), David I. Chavez (Olivia), Rogelio I. Chavez (Sonia), and Juan A. Chavez; sisters Lorenza Barboza and Maria Escobedo; brother Raul Islas (Angie).

She is also survived by twenty five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. Elvira touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Drive-in located in the parking lot of Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Drive. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2020
