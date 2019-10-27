|
Elvira Soto Renteria was called to her Eternal home in Heaven by our Almightly Savior on October 21, 2019; at 76. She was born on November 7, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Renteria was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago; son, Jimmy and her brother, Jesse Soto. She is survived by six children; Alma Ramirez (David); Carlos Renteria; Anna Renteria; Shirley VonMoore; Carolina Schlattner (William); Roger Renteria; fifteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Elvira was loved by everyone she met on her life's journey. She was a devoted Christian and served the Lord selflessly. She will be greatly missed and there's comfort knowing one day we'll be reunited in Heaven. Love You Forever momma!
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. at University Park Baptist Church, 2308 Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228. Family & Friends are meeting at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. Funeral Service at University Park Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019