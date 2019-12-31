|
|
Elvira age 91 went to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019. She was born to Modesto and Felicitas Villarreal in San Antonio, Texas. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sister Mary Louise, her loving husband of 50 years Arturo R. Gonzales Jr.
She is survived by her children: Mary Gonzales (Pete), Eliza and Ruben Corona, Reynaldo and Gloria Gonzales and Frances Selph; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed watching baseball and was a big Chicago Cubs fan. Occasionally went to a Astros or Missions game.
She loved to sew! She made the most beautiful folklorico dresses! Yard and yards of colorful ribbon covered the floors and walls of her sewing room. She made dresses for well known dance troupes around the city.
Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on Thursday, January 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, January 3, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Philip of Jesus, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019