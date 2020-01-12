|
Elwood F. Reinhard passed peacefully into heaven on January 5, 2020 at the age of 78.
His wife, Mary Ann and baby Monica preceded him in death. Elwood is survived by his significant other, Dixie Moy. Parents, Felix and Eleanora Reinhard; brother Alfred Reinhard preceded him in death.
He has two sisters, Margaret Broll and Lillian Czaja. Elwood has two children Brenda Berlanga and husband, Vincent; Scott Reinhard and wife, Susan, and six grandchildren Anthony, Timothy and Sarah Berlanga; Tyler, Walker, and Emily Reinhard.
Services at Mission Park South January 18, 2020 11am.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020