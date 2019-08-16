|
July 30, 2019
Elyse (Elsie) Adams, 87, died July 30, 2019 at Inspiration Hills Nursing Home. Born in Hannibal, Missouri, Mrs. Adams lived in San Antonio for 20 years. Previously she lived in Chicago where she attended the University of Illinois, and in Los Angeles and Riverside, California where she was employed as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Adams joined Mount Zion First Baptist Church In 1999 and became an active member until becoming ill in 2005.
Mrs. Adams is survived by: daughters, Edwina Salas (Mario) of San Antonio; Jennifer Louis (James) of California; Dana Marie Adams of Illinois; son, James Lacy, Jr. of South Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be: held on: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am at Mount Zion First Baptist Church, 333 Martin Luther King Drive.
Memorial Contributions: , San Antonio Office, 10223 McAllister Fwy, Suite #100, San Antonio, TX 78216 (or call 210-822-6449).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2019