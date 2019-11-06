San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
E.M. "Skip" Conger


1946 - 2019
E.M. "Skip" Conger Obituary

E.M. "Skip" Conger, born September 5, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away on October 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Conger, his mother Elsie Marie Conger and his sister Ellen Pretzer. Skip is survived by his son, Sean Conger; granddaughter, Jesse Conger; grandson, Charles Kerwin; great grandson, Braxton Conger; great grandson, Brantley Kerwin; Anita Price and Family, William "Billy" Lohrke, Michael Trevino, Thomas Roach, Jose Trevino, Reynaldo Lujan and Aaron Barasa. Skip was a Horseman and a through and through Texas Lawman who selflessly and honorably served the citizens of Bexar County. His Law Enforcement career began on December 1, 1970 and he continued to serve his community as a Lawman until January 31, 2016; the majority of his career with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. A funeral service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough San Antonio, Texas 78212, on November 9, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 100 Club of San Antonio in honor of retired Bexar County Sheriff's Office Sergeant E.M. "Skip" Conger.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019
