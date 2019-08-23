|
|
1931 - 2019
Emil Carl (E.C./Sonny) Seifert passed away. (1931-2019) He was a man for all seasons.
E.C. Seifert was born in Texas to German immigrant farmers. He learned English in school, played football, and won a football scholarship to college. He was on the winning team of the 1951 Sun Bowl, back in the day when there were only 9 bowl games played. He married his college sweetheart, and after college he joined the Army and served as a Supply Sergeant during the Korean War. After his army years, he settled in Levelland, Texas, where he farmed for 35 years (and another 8 years on a smaller farm in Littlefield).
Because he was an athlete himself, he loved sports. He played a little golf for several decades, and he loved to watch PGA tournaments on TV. He was a life-long fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and a 20+ year fan of his beloved San Antonio Spurs. And, because he had both children and grandchildren who attended various schools, he became a fan of Texas Tech, University of Houston, Notre Dame, University of Missouri-Columbia, Steven F. Austin, and Michigan State. He could be talked into rooting for almost any team if he had a connection. More teams meant more games to watch, so he was happy to be a fan.
For all of those who knew Sonny Seifert, their memory must be of his humor. He was a clever and witty man. He could make everyone laugh, but not because he tried to do so. He was just naturally funny, and his humor was so genuine and logical. He made everyone laugh without effort or showboating. He didn't talk a lot, but when he did everyone listened so we wouldn't miss his funny comment.
Sonny taught himself guitar around age 40. And, he entertained himself and others with music, even into his 80's. He was a fan of Hank Williams, Jr. and other country artists, but he also had a remarkable repertoire of songs that could entertain three generations of listeners.
When Sonny made friends, he was loyal to them for life. His oldest friend was a man he met in 2nd grade. Eighty years later they still visited and talked on the phone. Until his death, he still had friends from high school, college, the army, and his hometown of Levelland. But, he made new friends wherever he went. He was very social and genuinely liked people, company, and gatherings, especially if beer was involved. E.C. Seifert was a simple but very wise man. His favorite poem was "If", by Rudyard Kipling, and he could talk with crowds and keep his virtue, or walk with kings, nor lose the common touch. The poem is about what it takes to be a man. He learned the poem in high school, memorized it, and could recite it completely, even into his 80's.
Daddie had a heart of gold and a sweet tooth (he loved candy and desserts). He enjoyed cowboy westerns, war movies, John Grisham and Louis L'Amour novels, dominoes, and blackjack. He liked casino vacations, and once in Vegas-during the age of the Rat Pack-he was dealt a few hands of blackjack by Dean Martin, who surprised his table as a temporary dealer after a show. It was a favorite story to tell.
In his early 60's, Daddie got a commercial driver's license, and supplemented his farming and retirement income with truck driving. He drove both short and long haul semis in Texas; he drove tour buses in Arkansas, delivery trucks in New Mexico, and trolleys in South Dakota. But one of his most memorable trips was driving the bus of Hot Shots from South Dakota to the late summer fires in Montana. He so respected the men on the bus, and he so appreciated how they took care of him, despite the danger of what he had to do to get them to where they were needed. He recognized and respected them as men of courage, selflessness, strength, and commitment. When he told the story of his experience, he wanted all the recognition to go rightfully to the firefighters. But as his daughter, I always thought, (as the adage goes), it takes one to know one. To his children and grandchildren, in his own smaller and more humble way, Daddie was always courageous, selfless, strong, and committed. No wonder he admired those traits in others.
Daddie believed in goodness, honesty, kindness, respect, faithfulness, integrity, education, and hard work. And he practiced what he preached. He was, perhaps, the finest man I've known or ever will know. He was both a good and a great man.
He was married to our Mother for 68 years. She passed away in May. He is survived by his 3 children, 4 grand- children, and a recently-born great-grand- daughter.
He was a man who was easy for both men and women and children to like, to love, and to respect. He was a gentle giant . . . . Gentle in temperament; giant in character.
We miss him already. We will miss him always.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2019