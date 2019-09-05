Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Interment
Following Services
Pawnee Cemetery
Pawnee, TX
Emil V.A. Widner


1931 - 2019
Emil V.A. Widner Obituary
July 28, 1931 - September 3, 2019
Emil "V.A." Widner went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019 at the age of 88. V.A. was born on July 28, 1931, in Rogers, Bell County, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Julius Widner and Marie Katherine Snasel Russell and brothers, Rudolph Widner, Martin Widner, William (Bill) Widner and James Daniel (Sonny) Russell.
V.A. married the love of his life, Charlotte Benita McCarn on June 5, 1953. V.A. and Charlotte enjoyed over 66 years of marriage before he was called home to Heaven.
V.A. was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he leaves behind a legacy that will live on with his two children Kathryn Volz (David) and Bryan Widner; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his 2 sisters Ruth Marie Fain and Annie Mae Wallace; along with countless other family members, friends and loved ones.
Visitation for V.A will be Friday, September 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with the Evangelist Jesse Garcia Officiating. Interment will follow at Pawnee Cemetery in Pawnee, Texas. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at Pawnee Cemetery Association P.O. Box 514 Pawnee, Texas 78145 or Pecan Valley Church of Christ at 268 Utopia San Antonio, Texas 78223.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 5, 2019
