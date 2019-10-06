|
Emilia G. Saldana age 96 of San Antonio died Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She was a past member of St. Luke's Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Josefa Saldana; 3 sisters: Angelina, Aurora, and Mary.
She is survived by her brothers: Fernando Beltran (Elvia) and Frank Beltran (Livier); niece, Viveca Quesenberry Flores; nephews: Jason Flores, Michael Quesenberry, Robert Garcia (Bertha) and their children; numerous other nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 6, at 5:00 P.M. with the Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M. in the Angelus Chapel.
Family would like to invite everyone to gather with them Monday, October 7, beginning at 12:30 P.M. for visitation at the church with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 1:00 P.M. at St. Luke's Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019