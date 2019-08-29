Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Emilia Reyes "Lily" Salinas

Emilia Reyes "Lily" Salinas Obituary
October 25, 1921 - August 27, 2019
Emilia "Lily" Reyes Salinas was called home by the Lord on August 27, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on October 25, 1921, in Thelma, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Elvira Reyes; siblings, Paul Reyes, Chonita Cortez, Victor Reyes, Elvira Holden and Santiago Reyes. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Orosco (Jeannie) & Richard R. Orosco Jr. (Zulema); 10 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; brother, Felix Reyes and sisters, Dora Vidales, Lucy Delgado and Gloria Coronado; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Family & Friends will meet at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2109, for a Graveside Service. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019
