Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Emiliano Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emiliano Ortiz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emiliano Ortiz Obituary
February 24, 1932 - August 27, 2019
Emiliano Ortiz, 87, passed away August 27, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Mr. Ortiz was born February 24, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas and was raised by his beloved grandmother, Fidela Treviño. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucy Ortiz, his children: Anna Marie (John) Yanas, Alice Garcia, Emiliano Jr. (Patsy) Ortiz, Steve (Mary) Ortiz, Alexander (Kimberly) Ortiz; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He leaves two brothers and three sisters behind, and has one brother who has preceded him in passing. The Ortiz wish to thank Embrace Hospice; nurses, Julia Young, Mitch Moreno; aides Steve and Mary Ortiz, Isabell Basaldua and Idalia Guerrero for all their personal care to Emiliano Ortiz.

Visitation for Mr. Ortiz will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A funeral Mass will take place Monday at 12:30 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a departure from Mission Park South at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emiliano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now