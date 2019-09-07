|
|
February 24, 1932 - August 27, 2019
Emiliano Ortiz, 87, passed away August 27, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Mr. Ortiz was born February 24, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas and was raised by his beloved grandmother, Fidela Treviño. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucy Ortiz, his children: Anna Marie (John) Yanas, Alice Garcia, Emiliano Jr. (Patsy) Ortiz, Steve (Mary) Ortiz, Alexander (Kimberly) Ortiz; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. He leaves two brothers and three sisters behind, and has one brother who has preceded him in passing. The Ortiz wish to thank Embrace Hospice; nurses, Julia Young, Mitch Moreno; aides Steve and Mary Ortiz, Isabell Basaldua and Idalia Guerrero for all their personal care to Emiliano Ortiz.
Visitation for Mr. Ortiz will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, Rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A funeral Mass will take place Monday at 12:30 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a departure from Mission Park South at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 7, 2019