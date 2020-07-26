Emilie Evelyn Kovar Newman, age 98 years, a great-great grandmother, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on February 5, 1922 in Ennis, Precinct 3, Ellis County, Texas to her Czech parents, Thomas August and Francis (Pensik) Elsik Kovar. Emilie was a master chef and baker in Czech cuisine, a master gardener, understanding soil, flowers, trees, vegetables and fruits, expert in canning, preserving, surviving and prospering even through the Great Depression, in the tradition of the early Czech farmers of Texas. She was a master quilter who designed and created dozens of art quilts, and interior design expert creating beautiful home drapery, a studied tailor and seamstress who made many fine blouses, dresses, art t-shirts and more for her family. Fluent in Czech and English, she traveled to Prague and was an avid member of Texas Czech clubs, as well as serving at many multi-cultural events like Texas Folk Life Festivals in San Antonio. Emilie was a devoted educator of 25 years at Brackenridge High School, 1960-1985. Emilie studied and adhered to the Bible, educated her family and students on health food, vitamins and minerals, and never smoked or drank, but lived a devout and chaste life full of amazing, inspirational bounty with a can-do spirit. She wrote country music privately, including the choruses for After Night Fall (Billboard #6) and I'm Beginning Again by Jack Newman, the latter chorus in fifteen seconds, the fastest full chorus ever recorded in country music. At 90, she traveled with her son and sidekick Gregory to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, where they lived for two years in fabulous condos on the beach, regularly attended the Island Church and New Beginnings (Foley, AL), personally prayed for and saw major healing miracles and made major friendships that will last forever. In San Antonio, Emilie faithfully attended Crestholme Presbyterian Church and Highland Hills Lions Club with her son Gregory in her nineties, as they were always seen together daily at Southeast Side restaurants and grocery stores as she refused to let age or conditions get the best of her. She always loved children wherever we traveled and always spoke an encouraging word to others with a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and WWII war hero Harvey Ray Newman Sr. (1995), son, Harvey Ray Newman Jr. (1988) (Darla), and is survived by her devoted, loving son and constant companion and caregiver for 25 years, Gregory Lane Newman, daughter Beverly Carole Howard (Russell, deceased), and son Jeffery Wayne Newman (Patricia Castillo); grandchildren: Darren Newman, Cassandra Newman Dainty, Danielle Newman Schally; Dawn Miller (Clint), Randi Sullivan (Robert); Jeffery Newman Jr., Kristie Newman; great-grandchildren Randall S. Newman, Kristal M. Newman, Nicholas E. Newman; Tiffany Tran, Joshua Tran, Tim Tran; Christopher Schally, Anastasia Schally; Emilie Miller, Jonathon Miller, Christopher Harvey Miller, Samuel Miller; Jacob Histo, Koby Sullivan; great-great grandchildren Jonas Histo, Jamus Histo.

Visitation is set at 3:00 PM through 9:00 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the very spacious Alamo Funeral Home Chapel.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Alamo Funeral Home Chapel, viewing is set for 8:00 AM and the funeral service set at 9:00 am, up to 40 people inside the funeral home at a time.

Interment is set to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with graveside service set for 10:30 am.