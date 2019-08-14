|
3/6/1915 - 8/11/2019
Emilie M. Schaefer, age 104, passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born in Long Island, New York on March 6, 1915. Emilie's father was a mining engineer with US Smelting. She spent most of her life in San Antonio and obtained a degree in languages from the University of the Incarnate Word. Emilie was fluent in English, Spanish, and German. She enjoyed traveling and visited almost every state with her husband, George, including Alaska, Hawaii, and Nova Scotia.
Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emilie Mayer; her husband, Col George Schaefer; and her sister, Gertrude. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Darlene; and her daughter, Barbara; her grandson, Lance and his wife Monica; his granddaughters, Sherry and Julie; her great grandson, Ryland; great granddaughters, Camie and Emilie.
George and Emilie were married in 1938 and he passed away in 2000. Emilie enjoyed cooking and entertaining and was active with both the Boy Scouts as well as the Girl Scouts. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 16th at 10 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019