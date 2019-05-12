|
January 3, 1937 - May 8, 2019
Emilio Villagran Carrillo Jr., beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was called to be with his Lord and savior Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was 82.
Born in Eagle Pass, Texas, on January 3, 1937, Carrillo moved with his family to San Antonio at a young age. He graduated from Little Flower Catholic School, which had a high school at the time, and joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves at 18. He served in Vietnam as a flight medic, helping to care for and transport wounded Americans.
He always said one of the greatest accomplishments of his life was receiving the U.S. Air Force Armed Forces Exped- itionary Ribbon, which he earned for assisting the American prisoners returning after North Korea seized the U.S.S. Pueblo in 1968.
He later studied at San Antonio College and then became a caseworker with the Texas Department of Human Services where he worked until he retired. He stayed in the Air Force Reserves for much of his life, logging more than 40 years between active service and reserve duty.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with family and friends. He was passionate about horses and still had one at his rural home in Atascoa at the time of his passing in a San Antonio hospital, surrounded by family.
Carrillo's greatest joy was always his family. A warm, gentle man with a great sense of humor and a wonderful zest for life, his unconditional love touched all who knew him.
At the start of every day, he had a lengthy list of things that needed to be done. But he always said "Breakfast is first priority!" And family and friends all knew his famous call, "Vamos a comer!"
He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his brothers, Daniel (Maria) Carrillo and Manuel Carrillo; children Michael Anthony (Annalisa McCormack)
Carrillo; Marie Dolores (Jaime) Fuentes; and Marco Estevan (Betty) Carrillo; grandchildren Christina Maria (Jason Alan) Hearne, Jessica Nicole Carrillo, Estevan Leonel (Jina Stephanie) Fuentes, Andrea Micaela Fuentes, Graciela Beatriz Fuentes, Marco Estevan Carrillo Jr.; great-grand children Arianna Christine Hearne and Maraiya Jade Hearne; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Treviño Funeral Home, 226 Cupples.
The burial procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, with Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 11150 Macdona Lacoste Road. Burial to follow at the church's cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019