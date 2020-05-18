Emilio Ybarra
1941 - 2020
Emilio Ybarra Jr. born on March 17, 1941 passed away on May14, 2020 at age 79.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alicia Ybarra; parents, Emilio and Emilio Ybarra Jr. born on March 17, 1941 passed away on May14, 2020 at age 79. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Ybarra; parents, Emilio and Filomena Ybarra; brother, Eduardo Ybarra; sisters, Anita Ybarra, and Angelica Torres. He is survived by his sons, Bryan Ybarra (Melissa), George Ybarra (Susan), and Jan-Michael Ybarra; brother, Edgar Ybarra; grandchildren, Stephanie Cuellar (Garrett), Victoria Ybarra, Emily Ybarra (Justin), and Bryan Ybarra; great-grandchild, Wyatt Cuellar; extended family and friends. Emilio was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and was a graduate of Lanier High School. He then joined the United States Air Force and was active for four years during the Vietnam war. He continued his military career in the Air Force Reserves and served for twenty years. While in the Reserves he rekindled his education by earning an Associates Degree from St. Phillips College. Emilio was a loving husband to Alicia for 47 years and proud father to three sons whom he instilled values and lessons in life. He always provided a loving home for his family and continued when he was blessed with four grandchildren. He will be missed. Family will have private services. Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
