Emilio Zule, Jr. born on November 22, 1930 went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 8, 2020 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his parents Emilio Sr. and Pauline Zule, wife Carlotta C. Zule, sisters Angelita Zule, Juanita de la Luz.

Survivors include his loving children Patricia Ann Zule, Annette Z. Camarena (Eric), Emilio Zule III (Sherry R.), John Zule, grandchildren John Christopher, Robert Lestat, James Christian, Zachary Emilio, Jett Crispin, Zoey Rene and Juliana Christine, great granddaughter Audrey Caelyn and great grandson Jaxon Cade, numerous nephews and nieces in Michigan and California and other loving family members and friends.

Emilio Zule, Jr. was a Korean War veteran with the 141th Infantry Division. He was an active member of the VFW #9186 and Alamo Silver Wings Airborne Association.

Special thanks to Four Season Hospice for their excellent care, specifically Jayme Ford, RN and Yoli Alvarado, CNA. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park North. Mass will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com