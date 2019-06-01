|
October 30, 1920 - May 23, 2019
Emily M. Granato Ward, age 98, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1920 in San Antonio upon the death of their father, Emily and three brothers (out of eight children) were placed in St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home in San Antonio. These children then attended Washington Irving Junior High and San Antonio Vocational and Technical High Schools. Emily had a 30-year career as Executive Secretary in U.S Civil Service. She held positions at Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston), Air Training Command Center (Lackland) Air Force Bases. Her last position was as Secretary to the Director of Professional Services. Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, from which she retired in 1973. In addition to many Superior Achievement Awards, Emily was presented with the "Award for Meritorious Civilian Service" for her work at Wilford Hall Medical Center. After retirement, she worked at Southwest Foundation for Research and Education, Humana and St. Luke Hospitals, and at Data Point Corporation in San Antonio. Emily also served as a volunteer at St. Luke Lutheran and Santa Rosa Northwest Hospitals.
She was a member of St. Matthew and St. Francesco di Paola Church and St. PJ's Children Homes.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Rose Granato, her sister and six brothers, daughter Patricia J. Robertson of Flower Mound, 10 months to the day. She is survived by her son Edward J. Lake (Trini), grandchildren, Sandra Dee Guevremont, Robert A. Veschi, Kevin J Veschi, Michael Lake, six great-grand children, three great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Mulkey-Mason Chapel in Lewisville, Texas. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one's favorite charity or to St. Peter-St. Joseph Children's Home, 919 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210.
Published in Express-News on June 1, 2019