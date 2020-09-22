Emma Cain Roy was born on November 28, 1928 in Nashville, Tennessee, to parents Kate Barksdale Cain and John Edward Cain Jr. Her father was the former executive of Cain-Sloan Company. Courageous, strong-willed, beautiful, charming, and brilliant, Emma had a great zest for life and an amazing appreciation of all things beautiful in this world, including flowers, antiques, and interior design, which stems from her childhood years at Cain-Sloan. She attended Ward Belmont School and graduated from Vanderbilt University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the 1949 "Lady of the Masque".She met her first husband, Walter Wilson Carter Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, at a friend's wedding in Nashville, and they were married a year later. They had three children and spent countless hours entertaining family and friends at their Lazy Bar C Ranch in the Texas Hill Country. A true Annie Oakley, Emma could outshoot anyone and never shied away from cleaning a bird.In 1981, Emma married Robert Monroe Roy and returned to Nashville where they spent many wonderful years together in their home, designed by long-time friend Roger Rasbach. A consummate hostess, Emma and Rob loved to open their home to friends and family. An impeccable gardener, Emma's gardens were always a vision of beauty and grace. Hard-working, resilient, and a go-getter, there was no task that Emma could not undertake and succeed at with her Southern Charm. A tenacious businesswoman with incredible attention to detail, Emma became a premier real estate broker in both San Antonio and Nashville.Emma's attention to detail and unending dedication positively impacted the numerous philanthropic organizations that she greatly enjoyed helping. While living in San Antonio, Emma was a member of the Junior League, serving as President and Regional Director, a member of the Battle of Flowers Association, Mistress of Robes for the Order of the Alamo, board member of the Harry Jersig Speech-Language-Hearing Center, and a member of the Alamo Heights-Terrell Hills Garden Club. In Nashville, she was a member of the Stoney Crest Garden Club, the Garden Club of Nashville, and the Junior League of Nashville.Emma was preceded in death by her sister Julia Cain Thomas, her husband Dr. Robert Monroe Roy, and her son Walter Wilson Carter III. Emma is survived by her brother John Edward Cain III, her children Eliza Katherine Duncan and John Cain Carter, and their spouses John House Duncan Jr. and Ana Francisca Garcia-Cid Carter, and daughter-in-law Dana Schultz Carter. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Kate Duncan Oshins, her husband Justin Jay Oshins, Emily Carter Duncan, Lillian Duncan Rau, her husband Ryan Griffin Rau, Catarina Garcia Cid Carter, Maria Garcia Cid Carter, Mattie Cain Carter, and Jake Thomas Carter. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren John Harrison Oshins, Parker Jay Oshins, and Robert Langford Oshins. She is also survived by her loving stepchildren Frances Breen Roy, Rebecca Roy Riley, her husband Mark Barry Riley, and Clare Evans Roy. Additionally, she is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins, who she loved dearly.With grateful hearts, the family wishes to thank Val Armstrong, Janelle Campbell, and Beverly Ferby for their exceptional care over many years. Their love for her was palpable as was hers for them. The joy they brought to Emma's life will never be forgotten.A memorial service celebrating the life of Emma Cain Roy is to be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday the 25th of September at St. Mary of the Seven Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 5th Ave. N in Nashville. A private burial will be held following the service at Calvary Cemetery. Those serving as Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Garden Club of Nashville Community Fund, the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, or the charity of your choice."Christ has been my bedrock"