ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Emma De Leon
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Emma De Leon Obituary
February 5, 2019
Heaven has gained another angel. Mrs. Emma De Leon left us to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Emma was a loving wife and mother who adored spending time with her family. She loved taking road trips in search of the best BBQ in Texas while listening to her favorite...Elvis! She was a firecracker here on this earth, and now she is shining bright in heaven.


She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick P. Woods and is survived by her husband and companion of 50 years, Antonio B. De Leon; daughters: Maria T. Segovia (John), Julie A. Woods, Melissa D. Sanchez (Rudy); daughter-in-law, Alma Woods; grandsons: John T. Segovia, Grantham A. Woods, Matthew W. Segovia; great-grand daughter, Janelle R. Segovia.

Visitation will begin Sunday, February 10th at 4:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Memorial Service to begin at 5:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 11th at 10:00 A.M. at The Angelus Chapel. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No.3.

The family invites you to wear your favorite shade of blue to the services.
Emma's favorite shade was Cobalt.
Arrangements by
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019
