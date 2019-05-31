|
January 20, 1936 - May 27, 2019
Emma Kestler "Pita", born January 20, 1936 in Tecpan, Guatemala, to Jonas and Rosa Kestler, was called home to be with the Lord, para estar en UN RINCONCITO EN EL CIELO, on May 27, 2019, at the blessed age of 83. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; best friends Lilly and Chiqui. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children Dinora Giron Kestler, Patricia Lorena Giron Kestler, Jonas Giron Kestler, Sarita Giron Kestler; grandchildren David, Edward, Julie, Isaac, Christian, Steven, Joshua, Daniela; great-grand- daughters Emma, Isabella; sister Grace Kestler; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Pita will be remembered forever by her family and friends as a loving, compassionate and generous person with an open heart. Heaven has gained a treasured soul.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM with a service at 4:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Services will conclude on Saturday.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019