Emma Lily Guzman, age 7, passed away on April 20, 2020, in San Antonio, TX.
She was born on October 10, 2012, in San Antonio to parents, Andrew and Jennifer Guzman. Emma was a kind hearted, spontaneous, fun loving child; who loved swimming, dancing, playing sports, gymnastics, and going to the park. Emma was in the 1st grade at St. John Bosco and her favorite subject was Math. Emma enjoyed spending time with her friends and cousins. She was always so happy. Emma enjoyed shopping with her Mom and loved mint chocolate chip ice cream. She enjoyed life and her favorite place was the beach. Emma was a wonderful big sister, kind spirit and loved all animals, especially dogs. She was so excited to meet her new baby sister due in May 2020. Emma was very into her faith and religion and was on her way to make her first communion. She had a bright future ahead of her and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandpa Guzman; and Grandpa Garcia. Emma Lily Guzman is survived by her parents; Andrew and Jennifer, sister Eliana Rose, and baby sister Guzman; her aunts, Jessica Mitchell (Antonio), and Gina Caplan (Jeff); uncles, Gene Guzman and Daniel Cruz; her Memo, Maria Elena Cruz, her Godparents, Juan and Jennifer Hernandez; and her cousins, AJ, J'Mari, Dalven, Marissa, Maximus, Miranda, Robert Rene, Madison, Cameron and Danica.
Sweet dreams and sleep with the Angel's baby girl. Mommy, Daddy, and Sissy will see you again one day. Love you always!
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Porter Loring Mortuary downtown location where strict gathering protocols will be followed.
Miss Guzman's services will be live-streamed by the family on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM and the following day, Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
