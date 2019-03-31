|
April 1, 1927 - March 23, 2019
Emma M. Hanson was called home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019, at the age of 91. She died peacefully in her home. She was born on April 1, 1927.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Lester F. Hanson, parents, Alfred and Agnes Rehbein, and numerous siblings. She is survived by her 6 children, daughter Peggy Hinds and her husband Randy of Marietta, GA; daughter Mary Lively and her husband Wendall of Comanche, TX; son Jim Hanson and his wife Meg of Jakarta, Indonesia; son Don Hanson and his wife Judi of Signal Mountain, TN; son Joe Hanson and his wife Becky of Gassville, AR; and daughter Diann Schooler of San Antonio, TX, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at 7 PM on April 2 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio. A Rosary will be held on April 4 at 11:00 AM with the Memorial Mass following at 11:30 at St. Joseph's Chapel at the Village of the Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, with the interment following the services at Resurrection Cemetery of Cordi-Marian Sisters, 11624 Culebra Road, San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019