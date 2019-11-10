Home

Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church
407 N. Calaveras St,
Interment
Following Services
Fort Sam National Cemetery
Emma Macias Hobbs


1929 - 2019
Emma Macias Hobbs Obituary

Emma Macias Hobbs, age 90 passed away on October 26, 2019 at her home. Emma was born August 21, 1929 in Brookshire, Texas to Trinidad and Elia J. Macias. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Chapa, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Leonard Hobbs, parents Trinidad Macias and Elia J. Macias, sisters Dora Whitson, Enriqueta Pena and brother Fred J. Macias.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church. Emma was a dedicated member of VFW Post 8910 Auxiliary. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs.

Emma was one of the original "Golden Girls" of the Fountain Room.

Family and friends whose life Emma touched are invited to Ortiz Mortuary, 3114 Culebra

Rd., Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm.

Church service will be at Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Calaveras St, Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Funeral procession will depart immediately after to Fort Sam National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
