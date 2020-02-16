|
Emma Cristan began her new journey as her eternal soul departed this world for the next. Always the proud and devoted mother to her family, which she placed first over all things, she never allowed adversity to define her path.
She was the binding that held her family together for over 50 years and her wish was always to make the best of her children. Her grit, determination, work ethic and love for her family were her motivation, whatever day, whatever time.
The daughter of immigrants, she settled in San Antonio, met and married her husband, Frank, and together established a successful business to which she was faithful to for over 40 years.
Her children, Frank Jr., and Bruno, will forever remember her for the love of her kitchen, whether at home or at work, and her fondness for movies (especially Iron Man, she had a huge crush on Downey…..)
Honest and direct, she always held herself to the highest standard and expected no less from her family, and as anyone who knew her, was always welcoming in her home, which became a haven for friends of which she had many.
She will be sorely missed and forever remembered for her warmth and devotion and for her ever-vigilant watch for those darn Extraterrestrials who she was sure were going to show up soon.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020