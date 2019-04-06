|
May 25, 1938 - March 23, 2019
Emma Valencia Gonzales was born on May 25, 1938 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 80 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her sister Josie Valencia. She is survived by her loving husband Sipriano Gonzales, daughters Sally Luna, Pearl Rangel and Blanca Gonzales; sons Henry Gonzales, Skipper Gonzales, Paul Gonzales, Ray Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, and Allen Gonzales; sisters Katie Pena and Bertha Valencia; Arnold Valencia, Juanito Valencia, and Louis Valencia. She is also survived by twenty one grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and by many other family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 for a Mass at 10:00 AM San Fernando Cathedral, 115 Main Plaza. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2019