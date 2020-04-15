Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
EMMETT C. BENAVIDES


1941 - 2020
EMMETT C. BENAVIDES Obituary

Emmett C. Benavides, born on August 26, 1941, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 78.

He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Mauricia T. Benavides; parents, Emeterio and Consuelo Benavides; daughter, Betty Benavides; sister Christine Thomas.

Mr. Benavides is loved and will be greatly missed by his children, Sandra Soto (Raymond), Debra Benavides, Diana Benavides and Charles Benavides; brothers, Robert, Joe, David and Michael Benavides, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, at this time the services are private for Mr. Benavides. The family would like to thank you for your prayers.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
