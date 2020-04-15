|
|
Emmett C. Benavides, born on August 26, 1941, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 78.
He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Mauricia T. Benavides; parents, Emeterio and Consuelo Benavides; daughter, Betty Benavides; sister Christine Thomas.
Mr. Benavides is loved and will be greatly missed by his children, Sandra Soto (Raymond), Debra Benavides, Diana Benavides and Charles Benavides; brothers, Robert, Joe, David and Michael Benavides, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, at this time the services are private for Mr. Benavides. The family would like to thank you for your prayers.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020