|
|
Emmett Jacob Stork passed away April 18, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at age 86. He was born January 1, 1934 in Fayette County, Texas, and is preceded in death by his parents, sister and wife, Elda Stork.
He graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1955 and served in the US Army from 1956 until 1960, receiving an Honorable Discharge.
Emmett married Elda Kautz and together raised four children. He was a biochemist and instructor at the School of Aerospace Medicine at Brooks AFB for twelve years. The next eighteen years he was a petroleum chemist for the Directorate of Aerospace Fuels at Kelly AFB.
Following retirement, Emmett became involved in politics serving as Wilson County Republican Party Chairman, continued his love of writing editorials for the local newspapers and enjoyed numerous years as a substitute teacher for La Vernia ISD.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Vernia, and served the community through various organizations including Thrivent Financial, Hermann Sons and Kicaster Cemetery.
He is survived by his children, Darlene Reeves (Dan), Donna Prater (Tony), Charles Stork (Candy), and Diana Bell (Allen); grandchildren, Rebecca Reeves, Robert Reeves (Jacy), Lauren Prater, Jacob Prater, Troy Stork, Kaylyn Stork, Amanda Bell and Christian Bell; great-grandson Kieran Reeves; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will hold a private graveside service and burial at this time. A public memorial service to celebrate the life of Emmett will be held at a later date when it is safe for friends and family to gather.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2020