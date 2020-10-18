Emmett R. Grossman age 85 of San Antonio passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He was born on the Fourth of July 1935 in Canute, Oklahoma to John and Agnes Grossman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Merlene Grossman and his parents. Emmett is survived by his son, Commander Bart Grossman, USN and his wife, Susana; his daughter, Wendy Montemayor and her husband, Dr. Frank Montemayor; his grandchildren, Solange and Catarina Grossman and Olivia, Claudia and Rafael Montemayor; his brother, Joe Grossman and his wife, Marie; numerous nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Verna Paco. He is a proud Veteran of the US Army Signal Corps. While attending college for Electronics Engineering, he was employed with Russell Stover Candies, TWA as a Radio and Radar Mechanic and later with Philco, Convair, General Dynamics and retired from the Air Logistics Command at Kelly AFB. One of his proudest moments was maintaining the fire control radars on the ready alert B-58 Hustlers that would have been the first wave if called upon during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After retirement, he owned an electronics repair company named, ERG Systems.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner Road. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mission Burial Park North. You may sign the Guest Book at www.missionparks.com.