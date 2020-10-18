1/1
EMMETT R. GROSSMAN
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMMETT R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Emmett R. Grossman age 85 of San Antonio passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He was born on the Fourth of July 1935 in Canute, Oklahoma to John and Agnes Grossman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Merlene Grossman and his parents. Emmett is survived by his son, Commander Bart Grossman, USN and his wife, Susana; his daughter, Wendy Montemayor and her husband, Dr. Frank Montemayor; his grandchildren, Solange and Catarina Grossman and Olivia, Claudia and Rafael Montemayor; his brother, Joe Grossman and his wife, Marie; numerous nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Verna Paco. He is a proud Veteran of the US Army Signal Corps. While attending college for Electronics Engineering, he was employed with Russell Stover Candies, TWA as a Radio and Radar Mechanic and later with Philco, Convair, General Dynamics and retired from the Air Logistics Command at Kelly AFB. One of his proudest moments was maintaining the fire control radars on the ready alert B-58 Hustlers that would have been the first wave if called upon during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After retirement, he owned an electronics repair company named, ERG Systems.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner Road. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mission Burial Park North. You may sign the Guest Book at www.missionparks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Interment
Military Honors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved