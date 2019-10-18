|
Emmitt L. Owens went to be with our Heavenly Father October 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 80. He was born June 9, 1939 to Henderson and Nora Owens in Lindsay, Oklahoma. Emmitt and Mary Keller married in December of 1963 and had two wonderful boys. He is preceded in passing by his parents, brother, and three sisters. Emmitt is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Owens; sons, Emmitt Owens, Jr. (Letisia), Chris Owens; brother, Larry Owens; grandchildren, Sarah Owens, Nicolas Owens. He is loved and missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation to . Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:00– 6:00 PM with a rosary at 5:00 PM at Mission Park Funersl Chapels South. Graveside service, Monday October 21, 2019 at 1:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019