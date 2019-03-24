|
|
November 18, 1948 - March 18, 2019
Encarnacion M. Cano Jr., 70, was born on November 18, 1948 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Encarnacion and Aurora Cano and sister, Matilda. EC's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loving wife of 23 years, Cindy Harrell-Cano; children, Encarnacion III (Norma), Jeromie (Linda), Steven (Lenora), Mikey Harrell (Genny), Diana Ryan, Jennifer Zimmerman (Jimmie), Drusilla Gamez (Javier), Christy Dalros (James) and Samantha Chavez (Raul); sisters, Olga, Olivia, Yolanda and Betty; 31 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Upon turning 18, he was drafted into the US Army. He was stationed in Vietnam with the A CO 1BN 506th 101st Airborne Infantry after graduating basic training. EC was honorably discharged after serving 2 years earning numerous medals and awards including a Purple Heart. He was an active member of the 506th 101st Airborne group and proudly attended reunions with his Currahee brothers and families. EC retired as an inspector for the US government with 21 years of dedicated service. After enjoying 5 years of retirement, he decided to go back into the work force as an HEB partner in the receiving department for the last 12 years.
EC was a humble, loving and hard-working man. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: talking with friends and HEB partners, outings with family and friends, golfing, dancing, singing, and RVing at the lake and beach. He displayed his passion for his 5 horses by breaking and riding them in trail rides. EC will always be remembered for the many adventures with his loving wife and bragging about the accomplishments of his kids and grandkids.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, March 28, 2019, visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. at the Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. We will promptly depart at 10:30 a.m. for burial at Fort Sam National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019