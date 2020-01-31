|
|
Enedina "Nina" (Lopez Flores) Mauricio, went peacefully to her heavenly home Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Somerset, Texas May 14, 1930, she graduated from Brackenridge High School then lived most of her 89 years in San Antonio.
Nina worked for AT&T and its prior companies before retiring with over 35 years of service. She was a dedicated employee, compassionate co-worker and capable of adapting to technology changes from the 1950's to 1990's.
Nina was preceded in death by her mother Ramona Lopez, father Felipe Flores and husband Jesus "Jesse" Mauricio. Nina is survived by daughter Janis Mauricio Hetrick, spouse Lloyd Hetrick, grandchildren Jameson and Hayley Hetrick, also by daughter Kathy Fowler, grandchildren Jessica Woolridge and Layne Garrett, with numerous great grandchildren.
Nina will always be remembered for her pleasant disposition, artistic talents and loving devotion to family.
A memorial service will be 9 am Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mission Park Funeral Chapel North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. Visitation will begin one hour preceding, burial will take place after at Mission Park Cemetery North.
