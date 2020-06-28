Enomie Pfannstiel Real, age 98, passed away June 24, 2020. She was born October 21, 1921 near Marion to Edwin Pfannstiel and Johanna Schaefer Pfannstiel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold Real. She is survived by son John Thomas (Tommy) and wife Mary Ola, Charles (Chuck) Real and wife Debbie, 5 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, and numerous friends and family. She attended Converse school through the 10th grade and graduated from Marion High School in 1939. She attended Draughon's Business College in San Antonio and worked at Swift and Company and Alamo Iron Works.

Enomie and Harold raised their family on a farm near Converse. She was active in the Grange, Hermann Sons, Alamo Soil and Water Conservation and served as a 4-H leader. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Church. Special thanks to Marion Stewart for many years of loving care and Harbor Hospice for special assistance the last few weeks.

A Visitation will be on Sunday June 28, Schertz Funeral Home 4-7 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 29 St. Paul Evangelical Church, Cibolo 10:30 am with Graveside to follow.

