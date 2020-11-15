Major Enrique "Ricky" Guerrero, Jr. retired United States Air Force, USAF, 50 years of age, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, TX. Enrique was born November 11, 1969, Veteran's Day, in Seguin, TX to Henry and the late Nina Guerrero. He was the oldest of two children.

Enrique was educated in the San Antonio Independent School District, going to Highlands Elementary, Connell Middle School and graduating with honors from Highlands High School in 1988. Upon graduation, Enrique went to Devry for a semester before joining the USAF. He proudly served his 24 years in the USAF in many positions including phlebotomist, Inspector General at Brooks Air Force Base and culminating his last 13 1/2 years as a Physician Assistant after earning his master's degree from Nebraska University. Enrique retired July 02, 2013 receiving an honorable discharge. While serving, Enrique obtained the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 oak leaf clusters, AF Outstanding Unit Award, AF Organizational Excellence Award, AF Good Conduct Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with 1 service star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, AF Longevity Service with 4 oak leaf clusters, and AF Training Ribbon. After retirement, Enrique worked as a Physician Assistant for Health Texas, the VA, and Barton Associates.

Enrique was surrounded by his faith in the Lord since he was a small child. He served as an alter boy in the Catholic Church and was a Boy Scout. Later proudly coaching his boys' soccer teams. Enrique loved working with computers, playing his guitar, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with loved ones, always with a smile on his face.

Enrique was a loving and caring person with a kind heart, devoted husband, father, step-father and friend. Always thinking of other's happiness before his own. Enrique leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Paula; 4 children, Rick, Eric, Lili, and Nina; two step-children, Kierstian and Michael Montes; three grandchildren, Tristan, Ben, and Viviana; father, Henry; step-mom, Terry; sister, Gina Nelson; nephew, Peter Gonzales; nieces, Olivia and Katy Evans; cousin, Miranda; and a host of loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary

ROSARY

SUNDAY,

NOVEMBER 15, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY CHAPEL

A private interment with Military Honors will take place at a later date.

